How important is the SEO

sigh I probably should just keep my mouth shut, but… I just can’t when it comes to posts like these putting on the rose tinted blinders.

Mostly disagree. As a business getting customers in the door is what i want. Being on the ‘first page’ (of which, its worth pointing out, there is no such thing without a LOT of qualifiers) of google would benefit that goal, but it’s not the sum total of a business’ goal. If it is, you’re a fly-by-night SEO vampire too busy focusing on your e-juice.

Find me this mythical first page, and I will find you a lead. Is that what we’re going with? Man it’s a good thing there’s not more than 20 companies in the world able to get any leads ever then…

blatantly and patently false. Please stop making hyperbolic statements.

Finally the nugget of truth.