How I Can Minify CSS and JavaScript Files in WordPress

So I am freelancer and I took a project where I had to Optimise this guy’s WordPress site speed.

I have done all the usual things which I usually do such as Minimizng Images , cache , Minifying Css and Java Script and using a Cdn but even after all this his page speed load time in greater than 3 Seconds and the reason is his theme and Large size images which can’t be further compressed so is there anything else I can do ? His Page size even after all this is 20 Mb .

Any help and insights would be appreciated.

(URL removed by Gandalf - not needed)