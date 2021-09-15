How I can create a reference to it's parent?

Hello, I’m trying to work with JSON object data.

There are two kinds of data: 1. Project and 2. Level

Project is the parent of other level entries (they can have no child entries too). And level entries can have other level children.

If you inspect the object, you will find this scenario:

When creating each entry, projects take as parent_ID: "project.id" which is ok because we want a the same ID (for all these projects):

At the top, you see “item_id”: This entry unique UUID.

At the bottom, you will see parentID: where this entry is the child of.

My nightmare: The levels

When the levels are created, the parent ID they use all of them is “parent_ID” because it’s the “string” they take on the script, but I would like to add there the “parent” of where they were (if it’s a project, take that project.id or if it’s another level, use that level.id)

Any ideas? I’m super stuck:

