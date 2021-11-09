How i can choose the catalog of photos for the current user?

I’m working on an app with flutter (API),and wondering how I can select pictures from catalog number 1, for example, but only for the current user.
It means that I want to replace the number 11 with the current user ID …or another way .
Note : “user_id” in photos table = “id” in users table
photos table:
<?php
include "connect.php" ;
$sql = "SELECT * FROM photos WHERE user_id = 11 AND photo_cata = 1 " ;
$stmt = $con->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute(array()) ;
$photos = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC) ;
echo json_encode($photos) ;
?>
login php
<?php
include "connect.php";
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST"){
$email = filter_var( $_POST['email'] , FILTER_SANITIZE_EMAIL) ;
$password = $_POST['password'] ;
$token = $_POST['token'] ;
$stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = ? AND password = ?") ;
$stmt->execute(array($email , $password));
$user = $stmt->fetch() ;
$row = $stmt->rowcount() ;
if ($row > 0) {
$id = $user['id'] ;
$stmt2 = $con->prepare("UPDATE users SET token = ? WHERE id = ? ") ;
$stmt2->execute(array($token , $id )) ;
$username = $user['username'] ;
$email = $user['email'] ;
$password = $user['password'] ;
echo json_encode(array('id' => $id , 'username' => $username ,'email' => $email ,'password' => $password , 'status' => "success"));
}else {
echo json_encode (array('status' => "faild" , 'email' => $email , 'password' => $password) );
}
}
?>