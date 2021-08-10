How i can choose the catalog of photos for the current user?

Well in your login page, when you have determined that a user is successfully logged in, what you typically do is start up a session and put the user details into it. This includes their user ID (the current user ID).

Then on your user photos page, you again start the session (lookup session_start and how to use sessions in PHP if you don’t know already) and in that page you pull out the user ID and feed it into your SQL statement, replacing the “11” with that ID… typically with a placeholder (either a named one like :user_id or generic like ? .

session_start(); $current_user_id = $_SESSION['user_id']; //<--- Create during successful login $sql = "SELECT * FROM photos WHERE user_id = :user_id AND photo_cata = :photo_category_id" ; $stmt = $con->prepare($sql); // Use your current user id and some photo gallery id to find photos // Notice we use the named parameters to feed the variables into the query $stmt->execute(array(":user_id" => $current_user_id, ":photo_category_id" => $photo_gallery_id)) ; $photos = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC) ;

Again you could also use the generic placeholder values like you did in login.php with the question marks. But the goal here is to stash the user’s ID into their session and then any page you want to read in the current user ID, you can pull it out of the session and use it in your queries.

I hope you get the idea. This is pretty standard, so you can find tons of info on the Internet about how to do this if you are still unclear.