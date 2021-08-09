How i can choose the catalog of photos for the current user?

I’m working on an app with flutter (API),and wondering how I can select pictures from catalog number 1, for example, but only for the current user.

It means that I want to replace the number 11 with the current user ID …or another way .

Note : “user_id” in photos table = “id” in users table

photos table:



<?php include "connect.php" ; $sql = "SELECT * FROM photos WHERE user_id = 11 AND photo_cata = 1 " ; $stmt = $con->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(array()) ; $photos = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC) ; echo json_encode($photos) ; ?>

login php