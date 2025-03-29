How I Boosted My WordPress Site Speed with LiteSpeed Cache

I recently worked on optimizing the speed of my company’s website: Tamyz Azl and after testing different caching plugins, LiteSpeed Cache turned out to be the best choice!
Why I Switched to LiteSpeed Cache?
I had been using WP Rocket, which is a great plugin, but I wanted to see if I could get even better performance. After installing LiteSpeed Cache, I spent some time tweaking the settings, and the results were amazing:
Faster Page Load Times
Better Google PageSpeed Scores
Smoother User Experience
How I Set Up LiteSpeed Cache:
Enabled Page Caching – This reduced load times significantly.
Optimized CSS & JS – Minified and combined files for better performance.
Image Optimization – Compressed images without losing quality.
Enabled QUIC.cloud CDN – Helped deliver content faster.
Tweaked Database Optimization – Cleaned up unnecessary data.
Final Thoughts:
After switching to LiteSpeed Cache, my site felt much snappier, and the improvement in load times was noticeable. Compared to WP Rocket, I found LiteSpeed to be more effective, especially when paired with a LiteSpeed-powered server.
If you’re looking for a free and powerful caching solution for WordPress, I highly recommend trying LiteSpeed Cache! Have you used it before? Let me know your experience.