How I Boosted My WordPress Site Speed with LiteSpeed Cache

I recently worked on optimizing the speed of my company’s website: Tamyz Azl and after testing different caching plugins, LiteSpeed Cache turned out to be the best choice!

Why I Switched to LiteSpeed Cache?

I had been using WP Rocket, which is a great plugin, but I wanted to see if I could get even better performance. After installing LiteSpeed Cache, I spent some time tweaking the settings, and the results were amazing:

Faster Page Load Times

Better Google PageSpeed Scores

Smoother User Experience

How I Set Up LiteSpeed Cache:

Enabled Page Caching – This reduced load times significantly.

Optimized CSS & JS – Minified and combined files for better performance.

Image Optimization – Compressed images without losing quality.

Enabled QUIC.cloud CDN – Helped deliver content faster.

Tweaked Database Optimization – Cleaned up unnecessary data.

Final Thoughts:

After switching to LiteSpeed Cache, my site felt much snappier, and the improvement in load times was noticeable. Compared to WP Rocket, I found LiteSpeed to be more effective, especially when paired with a LiteSpeed-powered server.

If you’re looking for a free and powerful caching solution for WordPress, I highly recommend trying LiteSpeed Cache! Have you used it before? Let me know your experience.