How GitLab Runner work?

Hello,

I would be grateful if someone could clarify something for me. I have two servers:

GitLab Server: Repositories GitLab Runner: Runner + Docker

On my GitLab server I have created a project with some code. In the root directory of my project, I have placed two files, .gitlab-ci.yml and Dockerfile.

The content of the .gitlab-ci.yml file is as follows:

stages: - build - deploy before_script: - mkdir -p node_modules/ cache: paths: - node_modules/ build: stage: build only: - main script: - mkdir -p node_modules/ - cd /data/containers/SOURCE/ - git clone http://IP/project/test.git deploy: stage: deploy only: - main script: - cd /data/containers/YAML

The docker-compose.yml file is located at /data/YAML directory on the GitLab runner server. If I add the following lines to the .gitlab-ci.yml file, then will this cause docker compose to use the docker-compose.yml file located in the /data/YAML directory?

deploy: stage: deploy only: - main script: - cd /data/YAML - docker compose build --no-cache - docker compose up -d

Any idea welcomed.

Cheers.