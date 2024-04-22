How GitLab Runner work?

Hello,
I would be grateful if someone could clarify something for me. I have two servers:
GitLab Server: Repositories
GitLab Runner: Runner + Docker
On my GitLab server I have created a project with some code. In the root directory of my project, I have placed two files, .gitlab-ci.yml and Dockerfile.
The content of the .gitlab-ci.yml file is as follows:
stages:
- build
- deploy
before_script:
- mkdir -p node_modules/
cache:
paths:
- node_modules/
build:
stage: build
only:
- main
script:
- mkdir -p node_modules/
- cd /data/containers/SOURCE/
- git clone http://IP/project/test.git
deploy:
stage: deploy
only:
- main
script:
- cd /data/containers/YAML
The
docker-compose.yml file is located at /data/YAML directory on the GitLab runner server. If I add the following lines to the .gitlab-ci.yml file, then will this cause docker compose to use the
docker-compose.yml file located in the /data/YAML directory?
deploy:
stage: deploy
only:
- main
script:
- cd /data/YAML
- docker compose build --no-cache
- docker compose up -d
Any idea welcomed.
Cheers.