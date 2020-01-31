how to get emp_id value from this url using javascript and all values
How get URL values using JavaScript
If you don’t care about IE, You can use URLSearch
Or I’ve used a method similar to this (disclaimer: I found it on SO, so I’m not the author…)
function getParameterByName(name, url) {
if (!url) url = window.location.href;
name = name.replace(/[\[\]]/g, '\\$&');
var regex = new RegExp('[?&]' + name + '(=([^&#]*)|&|#|$)'),
results = regex.exec(url);
if (!results) return null;
if (!results[2]) return '';
return decodeURIComponent(results[2].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
}
// query string: ?foo=lorem&bar=&baz
var foo = getParameterByName('foo'); // "lorem"
var bar = getParameterByName('bar'); // "" (present with empty value)
var baz = getParameterByName('baz'); // "" (present with no value)
var qux = getParameterByName('qux'); // null (absent)
thanks man!
If you’re interested in how this works, we also have an article on this.
Thank you @James_Hibbard It’s really helpful for me