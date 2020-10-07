How get all CategoryId for youtube video?

Reading the docs

https://developers.google.com/youtube/v3/docs/videos I see

that in the videos docs there is statistics property that includes likeCount and dislikeCount.

I see that as I make search with request like:

https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/search

It does not return statistics property, including likeCount/dislikeCount

These statistics can be read only with request like

https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/video/VideoUniquId

so if I if upload 10 videos in request in search request I have to make additive 10 requests for

statistics of any video. There is no any other way?