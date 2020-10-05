How get all CategoryId for youtube video?

Hello,

Reading youtube sarch docs at https://developers.google.com/youtube/v3/docs/search/list

I read :

The videoCategoryId parameter filters video search results based on their category. If you specify a value for this parameter, you must also set the type parameter’s value to video.

videoDefinition

But I suppose that there must be ids of all youtube categories?

Where can I get it?

2)Using axios for youtube search I use code :

let params= { part: 'snippet', key: this.youtubeApiKey, q: this.searchString, maxResults: this.youtubeMaxResults, type: 'video' } axios.get('https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/search', {params}) .then(response => {

And I got results like :

{ "kind": "youtube#video", "videoId": "1_5sGUfqDWY" }, "snippet": { "publishedAt": "2020-10-03T18:44:26Z", "channelId": "UCoIVwPsLF7iAgUg-9Y3u9Cg", "title": "logo! am Samstagabend, 3. Oktober 2020", "description": "Folgen Sie uns auf Social Media Youtube : https://www.kisa.link/NnTN Twitter: https://bit.ly/2CxcJHT Facebook: https://bit.ly/3avlb79 Abonnieren ...", "thumbnails": { "default": { "url": "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1_5sGUfqDWY/default.jpg", "width": 120, "height": 90 }, "medium": { "url": "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1_5sGUfqDWY/mqdefault.jpg", "width": 320, "height": 180 }, "high": { "url": "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1_5sGUfqDWY/hqdefault.jpg", "width": 480, "height": 360 } }, "channelTitle": "logo! Kinder Nachrichten", "liveBroadcastContent": "none", "publishTime": "2020-10-03T18:44:26Z" } }

But how to get like/dislike and authors for this videos?

Thanks!