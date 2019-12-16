How fix this non-user friendly Select menu

when I clicked on the Select menu, The drop-down menu didn’t work properly then.
and after that when again click it again it shows value correctly! with perfect one.
Now what I think that may be reason of impairing of select menu style is I’m using
Ajax for calling data dynamically
Here is my code for calling data
function getRoutes(num){
// var id = document.getElementById('route').value;
var req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open("get","includes/getRoutes.inc.php?r=return",true);
req.send();
req.onreadystatechange = function(){
if(req.readyState==4 && req.status==200){
document.getElementById("route"+num).innerHTML = req.responseText;
}
};
}
and in same form when I call data using
Core PHP it work perfectly fine!
The drop-down menu didn’t work properly then, I tried so many times exactly the same thing but sometimes it’s working or some time it’s not working properly so could you please tell me the reason why I facing this happening and give me the solution as well.