How find errors in [PHP 5.6 files] converted to PHP 7.2

Find the default php.ini settings using the following file and beware that they change when PHP is upgraded, also the default Online setting should be different and not display_errors:
0-php-settings.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // APPLIES TO THIS FILE ONLY
// SHOULD BE SET IN php.ini // applies to this file and all include/require files
// error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERRORS
// ini_set('display_errors'. '1'); // LOCALHOST ONLY
$title = 'Local PHP enviromnent';
$envs = [
'error_reporting()',
error_reporting() ,
'ini_get("display_errors")',
ini_get("display_errors"),
'ini_get("display_startup_errors")',
ini_get("display_startup_errors"),
];
$tbl = '<div><table>';
$tbl .= '<h1>' .$title .'</h1>';
for( $key=0; $key<count($envs); $key++):
$tbl .= '<tr>';
$tbl .= '<td>' .$envs[$key] .'</td>';
$tbl .= '<td>' .$envs[++$key] .'</td>';
$tbl .= '</tr>';
endfor;
$tbl .= '</table></div>' ;
?>
<!doctype html><html><head lang="en-GB">
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<style>
div {text-align:center;}
table { display: inline-block; margin:0 auto;}
tr {text-align: left;}
td,
th {border:solid 1px #ccc; padding: 0.12em 0.88em;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<?= $tbl ?>
</body>
</html>
Learn about declare(strict_types=1); because it fails fast and immediately pinpoints errors which should be displayed on the screen.
PHP has an excellent online manual and errors easily browsed:
php.net declare(strict_types=1)
php.net error_reporting(-1)
php.net ini_set('display_errors);
php.net ini_get('display_errors);
Use Firefox and install the following Validation Tool:
http://users.skynet.be/mgueury/mozilla/
Try Sublime Browser - currently free with popup reminders.
Hopefully when display_errors is set to ‘0’ and error_reporting(-1); then PHP errors should be saved in php_error.log - find out where the log is located.