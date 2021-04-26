How explode values within a PDO query

I am not an expert of php and PDO, but I managed to create a script to search a word in a table. I have two files:

the first, citazioni-search.2.php, has this content:

<?php // (1) DATABASE CONFIG // ! CHANGE THESE TO YOUR OWN ! define('DB_HOST', 'localhost'); define('DB_NAME', 'bibliografia'); define('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8'); define('DB_USER', 'myuser'); define('DB_PASSWORD', 'mypsw'); // (2) CONNECT TO DATABASE try { $pdo = new PDO( "mysql:host=" . DB_HOST . ";charset=" . DB_CHARSET . ";dbname=" . DB_NAME, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, [ PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false ] ); } catch (Exception $ex) { die($ex->getMessage()); } // (3) SEARCH $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM `citazioni__olon` WHERE `autore` LIKE ? OR `titolo` LIKE ? OR `keywords_dottorato` LIKE ?"); $stmt->execute(["%" . $_POST['search'] . "%", "%" . $_POST['search'] . "%", "%" . $_POST['search'] . "%"]); $results = $stmt->fetchAll(); if (isset($_POST['ajax'])) { echo json_encode($results); } ?>

The second, citazioni-search.php, has this content:

<?php /* [SEARCH FOR USERS] */ if (isset($_POST['search'])) { require "citazioni-search.2.php"; } /* [DISPLAY HTML] */ ?> <!-- [SEARCH FORM] --> <form method="post" arction="citazioni-search.2.php"> <input type="text" name="search" required/> <input type="submit" value="cerca"/> </form> <!-- [SEARCH RESULTS] --> <?php if (isset($_POST['search'])) { if (count($results) > 0) { foreach ($results as $r) { $key = explode(',', $r['keywords']); printf("<div><h2>%s</h2> <blockquote><p>%s</p></blockquote><p><b>%s</b>, <i>%s</i>, <span>%s</span></p><p><a href=\"hashtag.php?tag=$key\">%s</a></p></div>", $r['titolo'], $r['testo'], $r['autore'], $r['fonte'], $r['fonte_spec'], $r['keywords']); } } else { echo "No results found"; } } ?>

It works, but I don’t manage to explode the keywords (values), as I can do in other (not PDO) php files.

The rows (strings) I have created recently, unsuccessfully are:

$key = explode(',', $r['keywords']);

and

<a href=\"hashtag.php?tag=$key\">%s</a>

As example of keywords values: philosophy, space, Earth.

I like to have an hyperlink for each of them (with the matching value).

Could you help me?