DaveMaxwell: DaveMaxwell: Good luck with that. Getting more than two people to agree on something is nearly impossible, and who’s to say what’s an improvement and what’s not. Most changes come from common usage more than an effort to make an improvement to something

The topic of improvements being made with consideration is big enough for a separate discussion but some form of language committee for English, such as is done for computer languages, would help to swing the pendulum in the other direction. The changes in the language are happening quickly and going in the wrong direction, at least many people think so. There needs to be something to balance the haphazard changes with some logic.