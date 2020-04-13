How does this Form check for a valid email address

This Form works successfully and won’t submit without a proper email address format in the email field. A message pops-up: “Fill out this field” when a Submit attempt is made when the field is blank.

And when garbage text is entered a pop-up message shows “Enter an email address”.

I haven’t looked at this Form in quite a while, maybe you can help me to determine where to find out how this Form checks for a proper email address:

<form action='submit1.php' method='post' name='myform' onSubmit="return checkemail()"> <input type="hidden" id="some-place" name="some_place" value="classified"> <div class="col-sm-14"> <textarea name='message' placeholder="Additional Info" class="form-control" rows="7" style="border:1px solid #fff";></textarea></div> <input class="form-control" type="text" name="name" style="border:1px solid #fff"; placeholder="Name"> <input class="form-control" type="email" name="email" style="border:1px solid #fff"; placeholder="Email" required> <input class="btnbtn-action" type='submit' value="Send" onclick="return UpdateTheHiddenField()" > </div> </div>

I look forward to any assistance