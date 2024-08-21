How does this error fix?

I have two files and it has shown two errors in line 72 and 40, I try to fix them it does not fix.

index.php

<?php // Include the main.php file require 'main.php'; // Fetch all invoices from the database ordered by the invoice date $stmt = $pdo->query('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i ORDER BY i.created DESC'); $invoices = $stmt->fetchAll(); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Invoices</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1"> <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> </head> <body> <div class="invoices"> <div class="header"> <h1>Invoices</h1> <a href="create.php" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M19,13H13V19H11V13H5V11H11V5H13V11H19V13Z" /></svg>Create</a> </div> <div class="content"> <table class="invoices-table"> <thead> <tr> <th>#</th> <th>Client</th> <th>Amount</th> <th>Status</th> <th>Date</th> <th>Actions</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php foreach ($invoices as $invoice): ?> <tr> <td class="alt"><?=$invoice['id']?></td> <td><?=$invoice['client_name']?></td> <td><strong><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></strong></td> <td> <?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Paid'): ?> <span class="green">Paid</span> <?php else: ?> <span class="red">Unpaid</span> <?php endif; ?> </td> <td class="alt"><?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></td> <td> <a href="invoice.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="action">View</a> </td> </tr> <?php endforeach; ?> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </body> </html>

invoice.php

<?php // Include the main.php file require 'main.php'; // Check if get ID is set if (isset($_GET['id'])) { // Get the invoice from the database // ... } else { // If the ID was not set, output error exit('No ID specified!'); } $stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i WHERE i.id = ?'); $stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]); $invoice = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); // If the invoice does not exist, output error if (!$invoice) { exit('Invoice does not exist!'); } // Get invoice items $stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT * FROM invoice_items WHERE invoice_id = ?'); $stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]); $invoice_items = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Invoices</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1"> <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> </head> <body> <div class="invoice"> <div class="header"> <div> <h1>Invoice</h1> <p class="due-date">Due <?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></p> </div> <?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Unpaid'): ?> <a href="pay.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M20,8H4V6H20M20,18H4V12H20M20,4H4C2.89,4 2,4.89 2,6V18A2,2 0 0,0 4,20H20A2,2 0 0,0 22,18V6C22,4.89 21.1,4 20,4Z" /></svg>Pay Now</a> <?php else: ?> <p class="paid"><?=$invoice['payment_status']?></p> <?php endif; ?> </div> <div class="content"> <div class="from-details"> <h3>From</h3> <p><?=nl2br($company_name)?></p> <p><?=nl2br($company_address)?></p> </div> <div class="to-details"> <h3>To</h3> <p><?=$invoice['client_name']?></p> <p><?=nl2br($invoice['client_address'])?></p> </div> <div class="invoice-items"> <table class="invoice-items-table"> <thead> <tr> <th>Name</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Price</th> <th class="pull-right">Total</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php foreach ($invoice_items as $item): ?> <tr class="item"> <td><?=$item['item_name']?></td> <td><?=$item['item_quantity']?></td> <td><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_price'], 2)?></td> <td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_quantity'] * $item['item_price'], 2)?></td> </tr> <?php endforeach; ?> <tr class="total"> <td colspan="3" class="pull-right"><strong>Total</strong></td> <td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

thank for your help