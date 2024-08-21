How does this error fix?

I have two files and it has shown two errors in line 72 and 40, I try to fix them it does not fix.
index.php
<?php
// Include the main.php file
require 'main.php';
// Fetch all invoices from the database ordered by the invoice date
$stmt = $pdo->query('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i ORDER BY i.created DESC');
$invoices = $stmt->fetchAll();
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Invoices</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1">
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="invoices">
<div class="header">
<h1>Invoices</h1>
<a href="create.php" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M19,13H13V19H11V13H5V11H11V5H13V11H19V13Z" /></svg>Create</a>
</div>
<div class="content">
<table class="invoices-table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>#</th>
<th>Client</th>
<th>Amount</th>
<th>Status</th>
<th>Date</th>
<th>Actions</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php foreach ($invoices as $invoice): ?>
<tr>
<td class="alt"><?=$invoice['id']?></td>
<td><?=$invoice['client_name']?></td>
<td><strong><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></strong></td>
<td>
<?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Paid'): ?>
<span class="green">Paid</span>
<?php else: ?>
<span class="red">Unpaid</span>
<?php endif; ?>
</td>
<td class="alt"><?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></td>
<td>
<a href="invoice.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="action">View</a>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endforeach; ?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
invoice.php
<?php
// Include the main.php file
require 'main.php';
// Check if get ID is set
if (isset($_GET['id'])) {
// Get the invoice from the database
// ...
} else {
// If the ID was not set, output error
exit('No ID specified!');
}
$stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i WHERE i.id = ?');
$stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]);
$invoice = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
// If the invoice does not exist, output error
if (!$invoice) {
exit('Invoice does not exist!');
}
// Get invoice items
$stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT * FROM invoice_items WHERE invoice_id = ?');
$stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]);
$invoice_items = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Invoices</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1">
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="invoice">
<div class="header">
<div>
<h1>Invoice</h1>
<p class="due-date">Due <?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></p>
</div>
<?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Unpaid'): ?>
<a href="pay.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M20,8H4V6H20M20,18H4V12H20M20,4H4C2.89,4 2,4.89 2,6V18A2,2 0 0,0 4,20H20A2,2 0 0,0 22,18V6C22,4.89 21.1,4 20,4Z" /></svg>Pay Now</a>
<?php else: ?>
<p class="paid"><?=$invoice['payment_status']?></p>
<?php endif; ?>
</div>
<div class="content">
<div class="from-details">
<h3>From</h3>
<p><?=nl2br($company_name)?></p>
<p><?=nl2br($company_address)?></p>
</div>
<div class="to-details">
<h3>To</h3>
<p><?=$invoice['client_name']?></p>
<p><?=nl2br($invoice['client_address'])?></p>
</div>
<div class="invoice-items">
<table class="invoice-items-table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Quantity</th>
<th>Price</th>
<th class="pull-right">Total</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php foreach ($invoice_items as $item): ?>
<tr class="item">
<td><?=$item['item_name']?></td>
<td><?=$item['item_quantity']?></td>
<td><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_price'], 2)?></td>
<td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_quantity'] * $item['item_price'], 2)?></td>
</tr>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<tr class="total">
<td colspan="3" class="pull-right"><strong>Total</strong></td>
<td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
thank for your help