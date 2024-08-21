How does this error fix?

PHP
1

I have two files and it has shown two errors in line 72 and 40, I try to fix them it does not fix.
index.php

<?php
// Include the main.php file
require 'main.php';
// Fetch all invoices from the database ordered by the invoice date
$stmt = $pdo->query('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i ORDER BY i.created DESC');
$invoices = $stmt->fetchAll();
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Invoices</title>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1">
        <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
  </head>
  <body>
        <div class="invoices">
            <div class="header">
                <h1>Invoices</h1>
                <a href="create.php" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M19,13H13V19H11V13H5V11H11V5H13V11H19V13Z" /></svg>Create</a>
            </div>
            <div class="content">
                <table class="invoices-table">
                    <thead>
                        <tr>
                            <th>#</th>
                            <th>Client</th>
                            <th>Amount</th>
                            <th>Status</th>
                            <th>Date</th>
                            <th>Actions</th>
                        </tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
                        <?php foreach ($invoices as $invoice): ?>
                        <tr>
                            <td class="alt"><?=$invoice['id']?></td>
                            <td><?=$invoice['client_name']?></td>
                            <td><strong><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></strong></td>
                            <td>
                                <?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Paid'): ?>
                                <span class="green">Paid</span>
                                <?php else: ?>
                                <span class="red">Unpaid</span>
                                <?php endif; ?>
                            </td>
                            <td class="alt"><?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></td>
                            <td>
                                <a href="invoice.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="action">View</a>
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                        <?php endforeach; ?>
                    </tbody>
                </table>
            </div>
        </div>
    </body>
</html>

invoice.php

<?php
// Include the main.php file
require 'main.php';
// Check if get ID is set
if (isset($_GET['id'])) {
    // Get the invoice from the database
    // ...
} else {
    // If the ID was not set, output error
    exit('No ID specified!');
}

$stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT i.*, (SELECT SUM(ii.item_quantity * ii.item_price) FROM invoice_items ii WHERE ii.invoice_id = i.id) AS payment_amount FROM invoices i WHERE i.id = ?');
$stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]);
$invoice = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
// If the invoice does not exist, output error
if (!$invoice) {
    exit('Invoice does not exist!');
}
// Get invoice items
$stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT * FROM invoice_items WHERE invoice_id = ?');
$stmt->execute([ $_GET['id'] ]);
$invoice_items = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Invoices</title>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1">
        <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
  </head>
  <body>
        <div class="invoice">
            <div class="header">
                <div>
                    <h1>Invoice</h1>
                    <p class="due-date">Due <?=date('F d, Y', strtotime($invoice['created']))?></p>
                </div>
                <?php if ($invoice['payment_status'] == 'Unpaid'): ?>
                <a href="pay.php?id=<?=$invoice['id']?>" class="btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M20,8H4V6H20M20,18H4V12H20M20,4H4C2.89,4 2,4.89 2,6V18A2,2 0 0,0 4,20H20A2,2 0 0,0 22,18V6C22,4.89 21.1,4 20,4Z" /></svg>Pay Now</a>
                <?php else: ?>
                <p class="paid"><?=$invoice['payment_status']?></p>
                <?php endif; ?>
            </div>
            <div class="content">
                <div class="from-details">
                    <h3>From</h3>
                    <p><?=nl2br($company_name)?></p>
                    <p><?=nl2br($company_address)?></p>
                </div>
                <div class="to-details">
                    <h3>To</h3>
                    <p><?=$invoice['client_name']?></p>
                    <p><?=nl2br($invoice['client_address'])?></p>
                </div>
                <div class="invoice-items">
                    <table class="invoice-items-table">
                        <thead>
                            <tr>
                                <th>Name</th>
                                <th>Quantity</th>
                                <th>Price</th>
                                <th class="pull-right">Total</th>
                            </tr>
                        </thead>
                        <tbody>
                            <?php foreach ($invoice_items as $item): ?>
                            <tr class="item">
                                <td><?=$item['item_name']?></td>
                                <td><?=$item['item_quantity']?></td>
                                <td><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_price'], 2)?></td>
                                <td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($item['item_quantity'] * $item['item_price'], 2)?></td>
                            </tr>
                            <?php endforeach; ?>
                            <tr class="total">
                                <td colspan="3" class="pull-right"><strong>Total</strong></td>
                                <td class="pull-right"><?=$currency_code?><?=number_format($invoice['payment_amount'], 2)?></td>
                            </tr>
                        </tbody>
                    </table>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </body>
</html>

thank for your help

2

I fixed the index.php error in line 40 this way