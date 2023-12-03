How does this code work, can anyone explain to me in detail?

const recordCollection = {
2548: {
albumTitle: 'Slippery When Wet',
artist: 'Bon Jovi',
tracks: ['Let It Rock', 'You Give Love a Bad Name']
},
2468: {
albumTitle: '1999',
artist: 'Prince',
tracks: ['1999', 'Little Red Corvette']
},
1245: {
artist: 'Robert Palmer',
tracks: []
},
5439: {
albumTitle: 'ABBA Gold',
}
};
// Only change code below this line
function updateRecords(records, id, prop, value) {
if(value===""){
delete records[id][prop]
}
else if(prop !== "tracks" && value !== ""){
records[id][prop] = value;
}
else if(prop === "tracks" && value !== ""){
}
return records;
}
updateRecords(recordCollection, 5439, 'artist', 'ABBA');
updateRecords(1, 2, 3, 4);
- Your function must always return the entire
records object.
- If
value is an empty string, delete the given
prop property from the album.
- If
prop isn’t
tracks and
value isn’t an empty string, assign the
value to that album’s
prop .
- If
prop is
tracks and
value isn’t an empty string, you need to update the album’s
tracks array. First, if the album does not have a
tracks property, assign it an empty array. Then add the
value as the last item in the album’s
tracks array.
Of course this can’t be done from a task, so my question is: why can’t I add my own values?
How to understand and complete this task on your own, is it possible to understand this?
Can you elaborate on what you mean?
While you have translated the instruction correctly, the && part is unnecessary. (Bonus: Do you know why?)
likewise, this can be (almost) entirely skipped. (Again, why?)
“How does this code work”… well at the moment, it doesnt (because it doesnt fulfil the last bullet point.
I can’t figure out how to do this last point
Okay. Let’s break it down a little bit:
If
prop is
tracks and
value isn’t an empty string, you need to update the album’s
tracks array. First, if the album does not have a
tracks property, assign it an empty array. Then add the
value as the last item in the album’s
tracks array.
Just for my eyes sake…
- You need to update the album’s
tracks array.
- First, if the album does not have a
tracks property, assign it an empty array.
- Then add the
value as the last item in the album’s
tracks array.
(My brain so wants to do this all in one line, but… the course you’re taking wants them as separate instructions; so be it. Time for colors and questions!)
Which part(s) are you having trouble with?
- First, if the album does not have a
tracks property, assign it an empty array.
You know how to construct an if. You’ve shown that to us already.
Do you know how to check if an object has a property?
Do you know how to create an empty array and assign it to something?
- Then add the
value as the last item in the album’s
tracks array.
This means to do it after the if above is finished.
Do you know how to add an item to an array?
yes records.id[tracks] = “one”; i think tat