How does this code work, can anyone explain to me in detail?

Okay. Let’s break it down a little bit:

If prop is tracks and value isn’t an empty string, you need to update the album’s tracks array. First, if the album does not have a tracks property, assign it an empty array. Then add the value as the last item in the album’s tracks array.

Just for my eyes sake…

(My brain so wants to do this all in one line, but… the course you’re taking wants them as separate instructions; so be it. Time for colors and questions!)

Which part(s) are you having trouble with?

You know how to construct an if. You’ve shown that to us already.

Do you know how to check if an object has a property?

Do you know how to create an empty array and assign it to something?

This means to do it after the if above is finished.

Do you know how to add an item to an array?