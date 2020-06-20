How does the bootstrap 4 svg toggle item work?

I am trying to customise the Bootstrap 4 toggler or hamburger menu item. I have tried googling but really cannot understand it. I understand Bootstrap 4 uses SVG graphics for the icon and has pre-defined classes for dark and light and I have found the following code in bootstrap.css

.navbar-light .navbar-toggler-icon { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='30' height='30' viewBox='0 0 30 30'%3e%3cpath stroke='rgba%280, 0, 0, 0.5%29' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-miterlimit='10' stroke-width='2' d='M4 7h22M4 15h22M4 23h22'/%3e%3c/svg%3e"); }

Where is this graphic actually located, it looks like a url but it still works when I am not connected to the internet, where is the graphic actually located and what does the rest of the string do - it seems a very complicated way of using a graphic, what are the benefits if any. This code is really confusing me and I cant even make out what the actual image is called so I could search my hard drive for it.

Cheers guys