If I understand correctly:

18th - 20 in, 8 out, stock is now 12 19th - 20 in, 10 out, stock is now 22 20th - 10 in, 24 out, stock is now 8

Your day end routine could take current stock from the current day, and put it into the “stock brought forward” column for the next day. So it would look a bit like

date brought forward in out stock at end of day 18 0 20 8 12 19 12 20 10 22 20 22 10 12 20

though thanks to @m_hutley for the tables tutorial. Code block indeed did it.