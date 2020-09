Good day I have three tables - receiving - shipping and stock movement.

everyday i transfer into stock movent the sum of receining with date - havein a stock movent entry per day - I also at end of day update with shipping for that day, in stock table I calculate ne stock level. my problem is that when three days bac i stil have stock i need to start subtracting from oldest entry first till it reaches 0 the move over to second eldest? i have no idea where to start or how to achieve this