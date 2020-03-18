How do you remove .php from a URL?

Hey! So I’ve tried every soultion I could find on google for how I can remove .php from my website url.

Currently I’m trying to remove it from scoresmasher,net/submit.php to make it scoresmasher,net/submit

I found this bit of code to put in my .htaccess file

RewriteEngine On

RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f

RewriteRule ^([^.]+)$ $1.php [NC,L]

and it worked! Then after about 5 minutes it randomly stopped working… I used this website https://htaccess.madewithlove.be/ to test the code and it shows

This rule was not met.

Any idea how to fix this? I need to have file extentions removed before I’m able to launch the website.