How do you remove .php from a URL?

#1

Hey! So I’ve tried every soultion I could find on google for how I can remove .php from my website url.
Currently I’m trying to remove it from scoresmasher,net/submit.php to make it scoresmasher,net/submit

I found this bit of code to put in my .htaccess file

RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteRule ^([^.]+)$ $1.php [NC,L]

and it worked! Then after about 5 minutes it randomly stopped working… I used this website https://htaccess.madewithlove.be/ to test the code and it shows

RewriteRule ^([^.]+)$ $1.php [NC,L]
This rule was not met.

Any idea how to fix this? I need to have file extentions removed before I’m able to launch the website.

#2

Modern practise for Wordpress, CMS, PHP Frameworks is to use the following which redirects everything to index.php. All requests are then validated and the relevant files called tp produce the web page UNLESS the URL is an exact filename match or the file is a directory:

  RewriteEngine On
	RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
	RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
	RewriteRule ^(.*)$ index.php/$1 [L]

  ErrorDocument 404   ERROR_NOT_FOUND_PAGE.html

Edit:

Also note that in order for RewriteEngine On to work the following Apache2 Module must be loaded:

sudo a2enmod rewrite