How do you put file content in xml file after using foreach post as key=value

I have a form values submitted to update.php file. In update.php file I use:-

foreach ($_POST as $key => $value) echo $key.'='.$value.'<br />';

This is the echo values I get :-

jan=1 feb=2 mar=3 apr=4 may=5 jun=6 jul=7 aug=8 sep=9 oct=10 nov=11 dec=12 submit1=Submit

I am using following code to write value to sub-child element in xml file

$xml=simplexml_load_file("2020/data.xml"); if(isset($_POST['submit1'])) { $xml->sales->jan = $_POST['jan']; file_put_contents("2020/data.xml", $xml->asXML()); } $xml=simplexml_load_file("2020/data.xml"); if(isset($_POST['submit1'])) { $xml->sales->feb = $_POST['feb']; file_put_contents("2020/data.xml", $xml->asXML()); } ............ etc up to $xml->sales->dec = $_POST['dec'];

How can I simplify this repetitive code