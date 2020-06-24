How do you put file content in xml file after using foreach post as key=value

PHP
#1

I have a form values submitted to update.php file. In update.php file I use:-

foreach ($_POST as $key => $value)
        echo $key.'='.$value.'<br />';

This is the echo values I get :-

jan=1
feb=2
mar=3
apr=4
may=5
jun=6
jul=7
aug=8
sep=9
oct=10
nov=11
dec=12
submit1=Submit

I am using following code to write value to sub-child element in xml file

$xml=simplexml_load_file("2020/data.xml");

if(isset($_POST['submit1']))
{
$xml->sales->jan = $_POST['jan']; 
file_put_contents("2020/data.xml", $xml->asXML());
}

$xml=simplexml_load_file("2020/data.xml");

if(isset($_POST['submit1']))
{
$xml->sales->feb = $_POST['feb']; 
file_put_contents("2020/data.xml", $xml->asXML());
}

............ etc up  to   $xml->sales->dec = $_POST['dec'];

How can I simplify this repetitive code