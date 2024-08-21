How Do You Protect Your Sydney Home from Cyber Threats?

With Sydney’s high internet usage and the growing number of smart home devices, many of us are wondering how to best protect our digital spaces. Cyber threats like phishing attacks, malware, and ransomware are becoming increasingly common, and securing your home network is more important than ever. What measures have you found most effective? Do you use strong passwords, regularly update your security software, or perhaps utilize a VPN for an extra layer of protection? I’ve been looking into various strategies and would love to hear what’s worked for others in the community. If you’re interested in a more comprehensive breakdown of home cyber security tips tailored for Sydney residents, check out this.