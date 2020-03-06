How do you promote your projects?

I’m currently working on a open-source project and I tried promoting it but it didn’t go as planned. At first, I started Facebook Ads and Google Ads campaigns but it was too expensive.

Then I started posting links on sites such as ycombinator and other dev news-related sites. But whatever I do, I feel like it’s not enough and after a while, I’m going back to square one.

I don’t know what to do next. I really believe that my project is good. I’m also certain that a lot of people can benefit from it. But if no one can hear about it, then what’s the point?

Do you have any advice for me?

Hi bendavison, welcome to the forums! :slight_smile:

  1. That you’re working on a project you really believe in.
  2. That you believe a lot of people will benefit from it.
  3. You will gain experience that could be advantages.

In the meantime, keep working, you don’t want your project to be dismissed because it wasn’t very useful yet .

Have you tried to tell more about your project on the forums? Who might be interested in your project? What tasks does this solve?

Since it’s opensource you might not even have to put in a lot efforts. I have an opensource project python3-nmap. There are over 4 contributors and they have spread the word.

I suggest you join forums where potential customers will go and just answer their questions. You’ll put a link to your stuff in your profile. When you give good advice, people will click on your name to learn more about you and find your link. Keep addressing issues and more people will click through. That’s one of the ways my blog grew.

Start a blog, if it is relevant, and talk about your software. Write once a month to keep the articles going.

Word of mouth will spread, but not as fast as you’d like. All of our stuff is lost in a sea of wannabees. If I release an ebook or book, it will be competing with over 200K other books released that year. Patience is key!

by social media and forum posting we can promote it better

