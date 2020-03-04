How do you promote your projects?

#1

I’m currently working on a open-source project and I tried promoting it but it didn’t go as planned. At first, I started Facebook Ads and Google Ads campaigns but it was too expensive.

Then I started posting links on sites such as ycombinator and other dev news-related sites. But whatever I do, I feel like it’s not enough and after a while, I’m going back to square one.

I don’t know what to do next. I really believe that my project is good. I’m also certain that a lot of people can benefit from it. But if no one can hear about it, then what’s the point?

Do you have any advice for me?

#2

Hi bendavison, welcome to the forums! :slight_smile:

  1. That you’re working on a project you really believe in.
  2. That you believe a lot of people will benefit from it.
  3. You will gain experience that could be advantages.

In the meantime, keep working, you don’t want your project to be dismissed because it wasn’t very useful yet .

2 Likes
#4

Have you tried to tell more about your project on the forums? Who might be interested in your project? What tasks does this solve?