How do you promote your projects?

I’m currently working on a open-source project and I tried promoting it but it didn’t go as planned. At first, I started Facebook Ads and Google Ads campaigns but it was too expensive.

Then I started posting links on sites such as ycombinator and other dev news-related sites. But whatever I do, I feel like it’s not enough and after a while, I’m going back to square one.

I don’t know what to do next. I really believe that my project is good. I’m also certain that a lot of people can benefit from it. But if no one can hear about it, then what’s the point?

Do you have any advice for me?