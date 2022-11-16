How do you prevent a button from getting smaller, when changing from a div to a button?

How do I get the buttons to be the same size as the div?
I took a div, turned it into a button, the button shrunk in size.
Am I supposed to add padding to the button to increase its size, or am I supposed to just change the width/height to match the overall dimensions of the di\v, so that they are the same?
If I added box-sizing: border-box; to the div, it would be 47px and not 55px.
And then the button would have been the same size as the div.
.exit {
position: relative;
background: red;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
box-sizing: border-box;
border-radius: 4px;
border-width: 4px;
I think I got it:
The button alone is 47px x 47px https://jsfiddle.net/49Lm7wcf/
<button class="exit" type="button"></button>
the div alone is: 55px x 55px https://jsfiddle.net/dahqoxLe/
<div class="exit"></div>
To get the button to be the same size as the div I would add padding of 23.5px
Which will take it from 47px to 55px. https://jsfiddle.net/a021wo9c/1/
Would I have, or should I have just increased the size from 47px to 55px?
This would have worked also on the button? https://jsfiddle.net/ksL6pao0/1/
width: 55px;
height: 55px;
.exit {
position: relative;
background: red;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
padding: 23.5px;
border-radius: 4px;
border-width: 4px;
border-style: solid;
border-top-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
border-left-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
border-right-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
border-bottom-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
}