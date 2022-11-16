How do you prevent a button from getting smaller, when changing from a div to a button?

How do I get the buttons to be the same size as the div?

I took a div, turned it into a button, the button shrunk in size.

Am I supposed to add padding to the button to increase its size, or am I supposed to just change the width/height to match the overall dimensions of the di\v, so that they are the same?

If I added box-sizing: border-box; to the div, it would be 47px and not 55px.

And then the button would have been the same size as the div.

.exit { position: relative; background: red; width: 47px; height: 47px; box-sizing: border-box; border-radius: 4px; border-width: 4px;

I think I got it:

The button alone is 47px x 47px https://jsfiddle.net/49Lm7wcf/

<button class="exit" type="button"></button>



the div alone is: 55px x 55px https://jsfiddle.net/dahqoxLe/

<div class="exit"></div>



To get the button to be the same size as the div I would add padding of 23.5px

Which will take it from 47px to 55px. https://jsfiddle.net/a021wo9c/1/

Would I have, or should I have just increased the size from 47px to 55px?

This would have worked also on the button? https://jsfiddle.net/ksL6pao0/1/

width: 55px;

height: 55px;