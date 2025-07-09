How Do You Manage Multiple Client Web Projects Without Losing Your Mind?

Hey everyone,

I’ve been building websites for a few clients lately, and I’m finding it harder to stay organized now that I’m juggling multiple projects at once.

Each client has their own communication style (some email, some WhatsApp, some randomly call!), different deadlines, revision cycles, and billing terms. I’ve tried spreadsheets, Trello boards, and shared Google Docs—but I’m still struggling to keep everything in one place without things slipping through the cracks.

I’m curious—how do you manage:

Feedback and revision requests per project Timelines and launch dates Client communication history Billing and proof of work

Bonus points if your setup is solo or small-team friendly. I’m not looking for something super corporate—just something reliable and not too bloated.

Would love to hear what’s working for you all!

—Trent