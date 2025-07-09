How Do You Manage Multiple Client Web Projects Without Losing Your Mind?

Hey everyone,

I’ve been building websites for a few clients lately, and I’m finding it harder to stay organized now that I’m juggling multiple projects at once.

Each client has their own communication style (some email, some WhatsApp, some randomly call!), different deadlines, revision cycles, and billing terms. I’ve tried spreadsheets, Trello boards, and shared Google Docs—but I’m still struggling to keep everything in one place without things slipping through the cracks.

I’m curious—how do you manage:

  1. Feedback and revision requests per project
  2. Timelines and launch dates
  3. Client communication history
  4. Billing and proof of work

Bonus points if your setup is solo or small-team friendly. I’m not looking for something super corporate—just something reliable and not too bloated.

Would love to hear what’s working for you all!

—Trent

I should guess that a project management system that allow you to

  1. Add a project as a container (dead lines, notes)
  2. Track expenses and time to this project
  3. Ability to bill in advance, spent time and by intervall (domains, maintenance etc)
  4. Possible to add tasks under each project (both for notes and to-do)
  5. And of course a simple address book that you can link each project to for billing.

I have no recommendations but to Google, but this is a rough list of requirements.