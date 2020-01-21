How do you href on a php table

PHP for a very long time has allowed inexact function parameter variables and juggled any incorrect values to the required type.

Example:

Required type is integer but parameter passed is a string such as “12345”. The string would be converted to 12345 which is an integer.

PHP7 now has an optional declaration which validates the passed parameter and immediately raises an error if the type is not an exact match.

Compiled languages such as C and C++ require exact types otherwise compiler errors will prevent compilation. Compiled languages are usually a lot faster and hopefully PHP will introduce a compiler option which should drastically increase performance over the current line, by line interpreted language.

Edit:

Please note the declaration is optional and also only applies only to the current file. This is essential because if the declaration was inherited the same as error_reporting(…); , ini_set(type, value); then any old included files would throw errors, preventing the application from running.

Omitting the declaration is cunningly backward compatible