How Do You Handle Responsive Font Sizes in Pure CSS?

Hey everyone,

I’ve been experimenting with different ways to make my typography responsive across devices, and I’m curious how others are handling this.

I’ve seen some developers use vw units, others rely on media queries, and now there’s clamp() which seems really flexible. But I’m not sure which is best in terms of performance and accessibility.

For example, something like:

font-size: clamp(1rem, 2.5vw, 2rem);

It works well for headers, but sometimes it feels a bit inconsistent for body text.

What’s your go-to approach for responsive font sizing in CSS? Do you stick with media queries, use a utility framework like Tailwind, or go fully fluid with clamp() or calc() ?

Would love to hear your opinions or see some examples!