How do you handle questions?

I have used this database table setup for years and it has worked pretty good for me so far:
--
-- Table structure for table `trivia_questions`
--
CREATE TABLE `trivia_questions` (
`id` int(11) NOT NULL,
`user_id` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT '1',
`hidden` varchar(15) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL DEFAULT 'no',
`question` text COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`answer1` char(100) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`answer2` char(100) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`answer3` char(100) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`answer4` char(100) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`correct` int(1) NOT NULL,
`category` varchar(60) COLLATE latin1_german2_ci NOT NULL,
`play_date` datetime DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
`day_of_week` int(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT '0',
`day_of_year` int(3) DEFAULT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1 COLLATE=latin1_german2_ci ROW_FORMAT=DYNAMIC;
--
-- Indexes for dumped tables
--
--
-- Indexes for table `trivia_questions`
--
ALTER TABLE `trivia_questions`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`id`);
--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for dumped tables
--
--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for table `trivia_questions`
--
ALTER TABLE `trivia_questions`
MODIFY `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT;
COMMIT;
I have no idea why it has latin1_german2_ci for the collation, I need to correct that. Though it works for some strange reason.