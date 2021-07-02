How do you find out the bitrate of an audio stream?

Example:
https://getradio.me/spdeep
Whether it is:
128
192
320
Can this be figured out using code?
Well obviously the solution will depend on the language you are using. If you are doing this through JS Ajax, then you could take a look at this stackoverflow answer…
Essentially you can calculate it by getting the size of the file and figure out how many kbps it is with some math.
I hope this works out for you.