How do you change styling of dropdown menu items in Bootstrap 4?

I’m still fairly new to Bootstrap 4 and am having problems with menu styling, though it’s possible that my difficulties are actually caused by an imperfect understanding of CSS. I’m using Bootstrap 4.5.2.

In the example of navbar coding shown below, I can adjust the vertical spacing of the primary menu items (Home, About Us, Contact) by using something like .navbar-nav li a {padding: 10px 0 0 0;} in my CSS. However, all my attempts to adjust the padding of the dropdown menu items (Meetings, Subscriptions, History) have had no effect.

Any suggestions of how to do this would be very welcome.

It would also be useful to know how to adjust the horizontal position of the dropdown menu on wider screens where the full menu is visible at the top of the page. In some cases, this is being truncated on the right hand side by the edge of the browser window and so I want to shift it to the left.