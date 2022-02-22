How do we use the return function?

Growly: Growly: Is return a variable that adapts to any variable that has the function name?

The return keyword has a special purpose when it comes to functions.

When a function is called, such as with toFarenheit(23.5) , that function is invoked (run, executed, called, there are many similar terms) and whatever is returned from the function is used.

With the following:

var myTemp = toFarenheit(23.5);

the function returns a value of 99.9, so the myTemp variable is assigned that value of 99.9