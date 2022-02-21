How do we use the return function?

What button do I press to activate the return function? The guy didn’t make it explicit on what to press
function toCelsius(f){
var result = (f-32) * (5/9);
return result
};
Which guy? Is this an online tutorial that you are following?
The same bro dude
For the benefit of anybody reading this thread who has not read your other thread, it would be helpful to post the link, @Growly.
I believe this is it: https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE
The url that helps also gives the timestamp, which is https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE?t=2339
There is no button to press. As you can see from the video, the return happens when the function is called, and the result is shown on the console.
You would want a separate line similar to myTemp, that uses the toCelsius() function instead.
Is return a variable that adapts to any variable that has the function name?
and sheesh, I really misinterpreted what he was saying to me.
The return keyword has a special purpose when it comes to functions.
When a function is called, such as with
toFarenheit(23.5), that function is invoked (run, executed, called, there are many similar terms) and whatever is returned from the function is used.
With the following:
var myTemp = toFarenheit(23.5);
the function returns a value of 99.9, so the myTemp variable is assigned that value of 99.9
If the function didn’t return anything, it would be
undefined that is assigned instead.