How do we use the return function?

What button do I press to activate the return function? The guy didn’t make it explicit on what to press
function toCelsius(f){
var result = (f-32) * (5/9);
return result
};
What button do I press to activate the return function? The guy didn’t make it explicit on what to press
function toCelsius(f){
var result = (f-32) * (5/9);
return result
};
Which guy? Is this an online tutorial that you are following?
The same bro dude
For the benefit of anybody reading this thread who has not read your other thread, it would be helpful to post the link, @Growly.
I believe this is it: https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE