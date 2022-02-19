How do we use the return function?

JavaScript
#1

What button do I press to activate the return function? The guy didn’t make it explicit on what to press

function toCelsius(f){
   var result = (f-32) * (5/9);
   return result
   
};
#2

Which guy? Is this an online tutorial that you are following?

#3

The same bro dude

#4

For the benefit of anybody reading this thread who has not read your other thread, it would be helpful to post the link, @Growly.

I believe this is it: https://youtu.be/t9dEgHpCNJE

1 Like