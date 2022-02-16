How do we get Video access on Apple Mac PCs

We are creating a free Peer-to-Peer WebRTC based Video chat for our members.

Everything works fine when we access the Video/Audio on PC on any Web browser (Chrome, FF, Edge, Opera)

using this bit of JS code:

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({

video:true, audio:true }).then((stream) => {

However this code is not working on any Web browser on Apple Mac PCs.

Do you all know how we can access the Video/Audio on Apple Mac PCs?

You can see the development page for this Video chat here:

https://www.anoox.com/chat/video_chat_dev_214.php?idv=2523036&kst=5540344

Thanks

Dean