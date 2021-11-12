How do we get expires header on emails adopted?

Being an environmentalist and a web dev I couldn’t help but take note of the energy useage required to store the billions of billions of emails that get sent everyday and store pretty much forever. I started thinking why can’t there be an ‘expires’ tag/header on emails that email clients can use to clean up all of the old emails that aren’t needed. Did a google search and a couple of others have asked this question too.

It seems so simple to me to just be able to set a date after which an emails content is no longer valid. Do i really need an email with coupon code that expired in 2017? No i don’t, but I (like a lot of people) don’t delete it we just leave it. which is why i have 10k emails in my inbox.

If outlook etc asked ‘This email has an expiry date, do you want to delete all emails from this sender after an expiry date?’ I would click yes for sure.

Why hasn’t this been done? how do we get it implemented??