How do we get expires header on emails adopted?

Being an environmentalist and a web dev I couldn’t help but take note of the energy useage required to store the billions of billions of emails that get sent everyday and store pretty much forever. I started thinking why can’t there be an ‘expires’ tag/header on emails that email clients can use to clean up all of the old emails that aren’t needed. Did a google search and a couple of others have asked this question too.

It seems so simple to me to just be able to set a date after which an emails content is no longer valid. Do i really need an email with coupon code that expired in 2017? No i don’t, but I (like a lot of people) don’t delete it we just leave it. which is why i have 10k emails in my inbox.

If outlook etc asked ‘This email has an expiry date, do you want to delete all emails from this sender after an expiry date?’ I would click yes for sure.

Why hasn’t this been done? how do we get it implemented??

Several reasons mainly…

  1. Despite billions of emails sent everyday, their storage is actually not that much as most are text. So no real need. Storage is cheap now a days.

  2. Emails come with a sent and received date already, so you can already choose delete after a certain date and from a certain sender. Why does no one do it? The main reason here is Laziness. Secondary reason… they just don’t know how. https://support.exclaimer.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360004540491-How-to-automatically-remove-older-emails-from-Exchange-and-Outlook

  3. Have you ever deleted an email thinking that no way would you need it again in the future only to, the following month, say “Oh where is that email? I wish I wouldn’t have deleted it. Maybe IT has an archived copy”

  4. Who decides when something is useful or not? What you find expired and useless is different than what someone else may think. Who sets this expired date? The sender? The receiver? Does the receiver have to do it for each email when they receive it? If so, refer to point 2 above about laziness.

Either way, I am not quite sure the problem is much as you think it is. In the age of pentabytes and how cheap it is to sore data, you would be better off spending time on other environmental issues that have a bigger impact.

Just my thoughts on the matter. :slight_smile: