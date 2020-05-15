How do to get returned value from a function and use it inside another function?

Hi
I’m trying to get the value from the first function and use it inside my second function.
When console.log the first function I get the value I want but don’t know why it doesn’t work on the second function.
I get this error: Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined
My code:
const countryName = document.querySelector(".searchResult")
.addEventListener("click", (e) => {
let target = e.target.lastChild.innerHTML;
console.log(target);
return target;
});
function infoTemplate() {
getData()
.then((data) => {
console.log(data);
const result = data.find(({ name }) => name === countryName);
let focusedName = document.querySelector(".focusedName");
focusedName.innerHTML = result.name;
});
}
infoTemplate();