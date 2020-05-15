How do to get returned value from a function and use it inside another function?

Hi

I’m trying to get the value from the first function and use it inside my second function.

When console.log the first function I get the value I want but don’t know why it doesn’t work on the second function.

I get this error: Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined

My code:

const countryName = document.querySelector(".searchResult")
  .addEventListener("click", (e) => {
    let target = e.target.lastChild.innerHTML;
    console.log(target);

    return target;
  });

function infoTemplate() {
  getData()
  .then((data) => {
    console.log(data);
    const result = data.find(({ name }) => name === countryName);
    let focusedName = document.querySelector(".focusedName");
    focusedName.innerHTML = result.name;
  });
}

infoTemplate();