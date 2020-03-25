How do I write to a local file using javascript

Greetings to the community. Hope you’re all doing OK.

I’m using javascript for programming on my own computer (not for a webpage on the net) so the usual security concerns are not an issue. How do I write to a file on my own computer? I can write and retrieve a string using local storage e.g. window.localStorage.setItem(‘games’, games) and

window.localStorage.getItem(‘games’), but I’d like to be able to write strings to a file on my computer.

Would greatly appreciate some help especially a block of code which I could use directly to do that.