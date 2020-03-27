How do I write jquery script in Pure Javascript?
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
<script>
$('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
</script>
Let’s do this so that you can convert it gradually, with everything still working throughout the process.
The dollar symbol is to retrieve elements based on the selector.
// $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
$(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
And, instead of setting the onChange attribute, it’s more appropriate to use jQuery’s on method:
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
// $(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
$(selectTest).on("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
We can now more easily convert that to pure javascript.
jQuery automatically handles looping through each of the selectTest elements. We need to more manually do that instead.
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
// $(selectTest).on("change", function () {
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
$(select).on("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
Now that the jQuery on method is being done on single elements at a time, we can easily convert that to pure JavaScript.
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
// $(select).on("change", function () {
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
and all jQuery has now been removed from that code.
The final converted code is:
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
// $(select).on("change", function () {
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
Approaching this another way, can make it easier to do the work with less brain power.
First I’ll break up the chained code so that it uses separate variable names instead:
// $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
const selectTest = $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
selectTest.attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
Then I’ll work backwards, from the end towards the front, doing the conversion. The reason for doing it backwards instead of forwards, is that forwards results in latter code being affected by your change, whereas backwards leaves the earlier code unaffected.
So going backwards, the onchange is done first:
selectTest is multiple jQuery elements, so we use a loop to work on single elements instead:
const selectTest = $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
// selectTest.attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
selectTest.each(function (index, select) {
$(select).("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
});
We can now convert that onchange code:
const selectTest = $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
// selectTest.attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
selectTest.each(function (index, select) {
// $(select).("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
The jQuery each is next to be converted. We can convert the jQuery collection to an array instead, and loop over that.
const selectTest = $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
// selectTest.each(function (index, select) {
selectTest.toArray().forEach(function (select) {
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
And lastly, we can use querySelectorAll to get an array-like collection of elements:
Because it’s already an array-like collection, we don’t need toArray there anymore.
// const selectTest = $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
// selectTest.toArray().forEach(function (select) {
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});
And the jQuery code is converted to pure JavaScript once more.
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]');
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
select.addEventListener("change", function () {
australianbrother(this);
});
});