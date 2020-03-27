How do I write jquery script in Pure Javascript?

Let’s do this so that you can convert it gradually, with everything still working throughout the process.

The dollar symbol is to retrieve elements based on the selector.

// $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);"); const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]')); $(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");

And, instead of setting the onChange attribute, it’s more appropriate to use jQuery’s on method:

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]')); // $(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);"); $(selectTest).on("change", function () { australianbrother(this); });

We can now more easily convert that to pure javascript.

jQuery automatically handles looping through each of the selectTest elements. We need to more manually do that instead.

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]')); // $(selectTest).on("change", function () { selectTest.forEach(function (select) { $(select).on("change", function () { australianbrother(this); }); });

Now that the jQuery on method is being done on single elements at a time, we can easily convert that to pure JavaScript.

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]')); selectTest.forEach(function (select) { // $(select).on("change", function () { select.addEventListener("change", function () { australianbrother(this); }); });

and all jQuery has now been removed from that code.

The final converted code is: