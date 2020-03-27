How do I write jquery script in Pure Javascript?

<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
<script>
$('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
</script>
Let’s do this so that you can convert it gradually, with everything still working throughout the process.

The dollar symbol is to retrieve elements based on the selector.

// $('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]').attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
$(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");

And, instead of setting the onChange attribute, it’s more appropriate to use jQuery’s on method:

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
// $(selectTest).attr("onChange", "australianbrother(this);");
$(selectTest).on("change", function () {
    australianbrother(this);
});

We can now more easily convert that to pure javascript.

jQuery automatically handles looping through each of the selectTest elements. We need to more manually do that instead.

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
// $(selectTest).on("change", function () {
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
    $(select).on("change", function () {
        australianbrother(this);
    });
});

Now that jQuery on method is being done on a single element, we can easily convert that to pure JavaScript.

const selectTest = document.querySelectorAll('.fulldolar select[name*="test"]'));
selectTest.forEach(function (select) {
    // $(select).on("change", function () {
    select.addEventListener("change", function () {
        australianbrother(this);
    });
});

and all jQuery has now been removed from that code.