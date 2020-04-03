How do I write a delete function into this code to delete both directory and files in it?

Hi @bandfanforum and a warm welcome to the forum.

I would be tempted to experiment first by possibly renaming (ucfirst(…), strtoupper(…), etc) files and sub directories first because once deleted they are gone!

Check out the free online php manual and take note of the comments.

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.rmdir.php

Let us know if you create a solution and post your results here or if you need further help then post further questions.