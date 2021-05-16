How do i validate form with PHP and JS?

Hi friend, i want to validate my forms with php and javascript. This is possible?
how can i make this?
thanks
Perhaps if you start by showing us your HTML…
Thanks. I am validate with HTML + PHP or with HTML + JS. No with HTML + PHP + JS. Do you have some tip?
Thanks.
Welcome to SitePoint.
You can use both.
PHP can only validate after the form has been submitted, when the targetted page loads. JS can validate either as the user types or when the user does something such as removing focus from that input.
It is common to use both methods.
Folk will be able to offer more advice if you show your HTML.
You must validate data on the server before you use it. Data can be submitted to your page from anywhere, can be anything, and cannot be trusted.
Client-side validation is a nicety for legitimate visitors only.